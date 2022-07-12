Weather Authority: Tracking severe Tuesday evening storms ahead of heat and humidity

Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Delaware Valley.

New Castle County, Delaware, is under a severe storm warning as the storm moves east with 45 mph wind gusts. According to forecasters, Salem County, New Jersey will be next to see the severe weather.

Winds could get up to an excessive 60 mph with lighting also expected.

The skies over Philadelphia have gotten darker since the sunny Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are still in the 90s in the city with surrounding areas also experiencing high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Overnight we can expect some patchy fog and scattered storms with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The cold front that the storm is bringing in won't have much cold air to it as temperatures will be hot and humid again on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The rest of the week will be dry as forecasters say the next chance of rain or storms is not until Sunday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Stays hot. High: 93, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Still steamy. High: 90, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Hazy sun. High: 88, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 89, Low: 71

MONDAY: Storm chance. High: 88, Low: 76

TUESDAY: More pop-up storms. High: 90, Low: 73