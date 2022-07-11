Weather Authority: Tuesday to be hot, humid ahead of evening storms

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with hot and humid conditions ahead of scattered storms that will bring severe weather to parts of the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says by noon temperatures will be in the upper 80s and by 3 p.m. temperatures will reach the 90s, but the heat and humidity will make conditions feel like they are closer to 100 degrees.

Skies will be sunny for most of the day until storms move in after 3 p.m.

By 5 p.m., areas north and west of Philadelphia will begin to see the impacts of the storms.

The storms will become more widespread by 7:00 p.m. and some areas will experience severe thunderstorms.

The severe threats also include damaging wind, heavy rain, lightning, hail and the slight risk of a tornado.

By midnight the storms will move out of the area and conditions will dry out.

Looking ahead, the second heatwave of the season is possible with temperatures expected to reach the 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Humid, scattered storms. High: 92

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Still steamy. High: 90, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Sun to storms. High: 87, Low: 72

MONDAY: Storm chance. High: 87, Low: 73