Weather Authority: Tuesday night remains warm ahead of more rain chances Wednesday

A slow moving front approaches the region Wednesday with one more hot and humid day ahead of it.

Temperatures Tuesday night will dip into the lower to mid 70s for most of the area, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday could mark our fifth heat wave of the summer if temperatures break 90 degrees. Wednesday's forecasted high is 90 degrees.

Wednesday could bring some showers and thunderstorms as well as a front moves in. A Flash Flood watch has been posted for the region in advance of the rainfall chances.

Rain chances remain in the area through Saturday.

