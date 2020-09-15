Weather Authority: Tuesday night should be clear and chilly

The high Tuesday was just 68, so a clear indication that autumn is not far away.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says temperatures overnight Tuesday will dip into the 40s and 50s with clear skies.

Wednesday should be a warmer day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s throughout most of the region. Sunny skies should prevail and it should be a nice day.

Come Friday, we'll face a chance of showers, but high temperatures won't even reach the 70s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are only forecasted to bring highs in the 60s.

