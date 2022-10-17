Weather Authority: Tuesday set to be sunny, chilly ahead of overnight freezing temperatures

The Delaware Valley is preparing to see frost as a cold front brought chilly temperatures to the area on Monday evening.

Rain has moved out of the area, making way for some sun among the colder temperatures.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware will be under frost advisories as other areas north and west of the city face freeze warnings.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s across the area.

Daytime conditions will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s before things warm up for a seasonable weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 56

WEDNESDAY: A.m. frost, p.m. sun. High: 55, Low: 39

THURSDAY: A.m. frost, p.m. sun. High: 59, Low: 41

FRIDAY: A bit milder. High: 63, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 70, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 72, Low: 48

MONDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 70, Low: 54