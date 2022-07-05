Weather Authority: Tuesday's spotty storms will lead into hot, humid Wednesday

A muggy Tuesday afternoon turned into a stormy evening. Showers and thunderstorms are making their way through the Delaware Valley and will subside around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Temperatures are in the high 70s after the rain cooled things down from the high 80s.

Wednesday's temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s before severe weather threatens our area in the afternoon.

The hot, humid weather may cause some isolated storms in South Jersey and some parts of Delaware, but for the rest of the area, Wednesday will be a great day to hit the pool.

Thursday, there's a chance of scattered showers, which will lead into a stormy Friday. The sun will peak back out for the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s and a nice, warm breeze.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Storms. High: 86, Low: 74

SATURDAY: A beauty. High: 85, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 85, Low: 70

MONDAY: Stays nice. High: 86, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 89, Low: 69



