Weather Authority: Unsettled weekend to see several rounds of rain, gusty winds

Friday is the start of an unsettled weekend that will see several rounds of rain and gusty winds.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says it won't rain all the time, but she is warning residents to be prepared for the rain at any time.

A large line of rain with some storms is making its way to the Delaware Valley.

According to forecasters, the first round of rain will move through Friday afternoon and bring about one inch of rain that lingers into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be cloudy and see drizzle that will be on and off throughout the day.

Sunday will begin dry, but afternoon rain will linger into Monday morning, bringing one to two more inches of rain.

In addition to the rain, wind gusts will be between 25 to 30 miles per hour each day until Tuesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Rain arrives. High: 56, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Morning rain, wind. High: 60, Low: 50

SUNDAY: More rain. High: 63, Low: 51

MONDAY: Morning shower, afternoon rain. High: 62, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High: 60, Low: 44

THURSDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 63, Low: 45