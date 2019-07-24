Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Warm and partly cloudy Wednesday

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly cloudy Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees.

The region will continue to see mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Unfortunately, mugginess will increase as we move through the week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 72

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 Low: 72