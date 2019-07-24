Weather Authority: Warm and partly cloudy Wednesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly cloudy Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees.

The region will continue to see mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Unfortunately, mugginess will increase as we move through the week.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 72

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 Low: 72