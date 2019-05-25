Weather Authority: Warm and pleasant holiday weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up to be pretty pleasant down the shore.

Temperatures will reach a high of 69 degrees Saturday, with the chance of a evening shower.

Sunday will see temperatures near 80 degrees down the shore, and near 90 degrees in Philadelphia amid a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain is expected to return to the forecast by Tuesday as temperatures remain in the mid-80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 75 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 90 Low: 67

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 83 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 84 Low: 70

WEDNDESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 93 Low: 72