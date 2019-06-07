Weather Authority: Warm, dry weekend on the way

The Delaware Valley is looking at a warm and pleasant weekend with no rain in the forecast until early next week.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says to expect highs hovering around 80 degrees Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

While you may see some clouds with a high-pressure system moving towards other parts of the east coast, don’t expect those clouds to bring any rain.

The next time we see rain in the forecast isn’t until Monday. As of now, Tuesday also looks like it could bring some morning showers.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority for the latest forecast.