Weather Authority: Warm, steamy Wednesday night leads to possible 4th heat wave Thursday

Plan to take it easy across the Delaware Valley for the next few days and possibly into next week as the heat ramps up again and we enter a possible fifth heatwave.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says the heat will combine with higher humidity levels over the next few days to make most of the region feel close to triple digits and probable 100s in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, it will remain rather steamy, with lows only dipping to the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday should see temperatures climb rapidly to record-breaking heat, topping out in the mid to upper 90s around much of the region. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley from Thursday at 11 a.m. until Friday at 8 p.m.

A cold front will approach the area Friday, providing brief relief from the heat. A more sustained relief from the heat may not happen until the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Steamy, warm. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Record Heat. High: 99 Low: 79

FRIDAY: PM gusty storms. High: 94, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Still a chance. High: 89, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 93, Low: 79

MONDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 95, Low: 77

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 74