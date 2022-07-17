Weather Authority: Warm Sunday night leads to hot and stormy Monday

A balmy evening is on tap for the Delaware Valley, as storms pass to the north, in the Lehigh Valley.

Overnight into Monday morning, temperatures will only dip into the mid to lower 70s. A warm overnight, to be sure.

Monday afternoon, as temperatures approach 90, there could be severe weather across the region, with the exception of the Jersey shore. The severe threat includes torrential downpours, damaging wind and frequent lighting. The risk for hail or tornadoes is low.

The heat ramps up this week, with what could be a seven-day, or longer, heatwave, seeing temperatures on many days in the upper 90s and humidity to match.

It's hard to believe, but heat causes the most weather-related deaths. It's not tornadoes, it's not hurricanes, it's heat. So, if you need to be outside for a while any day this week, why not take a minute now and review some of these symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke? If you're staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade, you shouldn't get to any of those heat extremes.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 75

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, very humid. Afternoon storms. High: 91. Low: 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, humid. High: 93. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Heat wave, hot, humid. High: 97. Low: 78

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very humid. High: 97. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High: 94. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 96. Low: 74