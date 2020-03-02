Weather Authority: Warm temperatures continue Tuesday with afternoon and evening showers

Expect temperatures to remain spring-like on Tuesday with the high slated to reach into the 60s for most areas. Two waves of rain will move into the area with the first slated to begin in mid-afternoon and the second beginning around 6 p.m.

A few spotty showers will impact the area overnight on Monday into Tuesday. Morning conditions will quickly return to mild levels. A high of 60 is expected in Philadelphia and most surrounding areas. Wrightstown, N.J. and Dover, Del. are forecasted to peak at 62.

Showers will begin to move into the area around 2 p.m. FOX 29's Scott Williams says don't be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder with the brief band of storms.

The area will hit a lull from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. when another system moves into the area. Expect rain and a possible thunderstorm to rumble through the city around 7 p.m. and clear off after 9.

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 60 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 50 Low: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45, Low: 34

