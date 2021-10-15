Weather Authority: Weekend showers to bring break in mild temperatures

Friday will get off to a cool start but temperatures will be warming up into the 80s later in the day.

Expect calm winds and partly cloudy skies through the morning as temperatures begin to climb.

Highs should reach into the low 80s by the early afternoon, and those summer-like temperatures will be returning again on Saturday.

Our break from the heat will come when a cold front brings the potential for some scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

After that front moves through, high temperatures will drop into the mid-60s Sunday. Low temperatures could be as low as the 50s.

Sunday will set the tone for another cool week with high temperatures in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday.

