Weather Authority: Warmer weekend with chance of pop-up storms

Friday was off to a warm and muggy start but conditions should be clearing up as we head into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will bring a change of pop-up storms, but they’ll also bring highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures on Saturdays may even get close to 90 degrees.

Sunday will be even warmer with a high of 92 degrees and another change of a pop-up shower or storm.

We could also be getting into yet another heatwave starting Sunday as temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as well.

For the latest forecasts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App.