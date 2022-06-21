Weather Authority: Wednesday to be warm ahead of afternoon, overnight showers

Tuesday marked the first day of summer and it is off to a great start with low levels of grass and weeds allergens.

Showers are expected to begin popping up in the area around 2 p.m., according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Severe storms are emerging to the west near Harrisburg.

The rain will last into the overnight hours and continue throughout the day Thursday.

Wednesday's temperatures will begin in the 60s and rise to the mid-70s.

Looking ahead, after the rain, heat and summer-like temperatures will return to the Delaware Valley.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 78

THURSDAY: High: 75, Low: 65

FRIDAY: High: 86, Low: 63

SATURDAY: High: 90, Low: 66

SUNDAY: High: 92, Low: 69

MONDAY: High: 78, Low: 72

TUESDAY: High: 81, Low: 64