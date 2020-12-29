Weather Authority: Wind brings below average temperatures Tuesday

Plenty of wind on Tuesday makes it the coldest day of the week and brings it to below average temperatures.

However, Tuesday should be sunny with highs reaching into the 40s even though the wind will make it feel closer to 30 degrees.

A cold front possibly brings a dusting of snow to Bucks, Montgomery and even Philadelphia counties.

Wednesday will bring a return of mild temperatures through the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday will be blotted by rain.

By Saturday, a high in the 60s will bring a summerlike feel to the region before closing out the week with more seasonable temperatures.

