Weather Authority: Wednesday to be mild, cloudy before stretch of rainy days

Wednesday will be a calm day in the Delaware Valley with mild temperatures and clouds.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says temperatures are set to rise to the 60s as cloud cover begins to move in the area.

An area of showers is out to the west, but it is not set to hit the area until early Thursday morning when temperatures begin in the 40s.

By late morning on Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and rain will be moving across the area.

Looking ahead, rain is expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday before a beautiful Sunday that is dry and full of sunshine.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 63, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 68, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 53, Low: 53

SATURDAY: More rain. High: 54, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny Sunday. High: 62, Low: 47

MONDAY: Sun to showers. High: 56, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Rain returns. High: 54, Low: 41