Weather Authority: Weekend begins chilly with clearing skies and falling temps

Temperatures are dropping fast as skies clear after Friday’s rain, ahead of a cold front bringing bitter wind chills.

Saturday will dawn sunny and cold, with temps in the upper 20s to right around freezing. Throughout the day, temps will head into the mid-40s, which is average for this time of year, but will feel chillier, due to the wind.

Clouds are on the increase Saturday night into Sunday, as temps rise into the mid-50s.

Monday will cloudy, as well, with temperatures nearing 60 and another mild week is on tap for the region.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 27

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 46, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Mild again. High: 54, Low: 46

MONDAY: President's Day. High: 60, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Passing shower. High: 50, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 60, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Very mild. High: 68, Low: 48