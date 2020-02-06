Where’s winter? Philly has seen a trace of snow this winter

With only a trace of snow so far this winter season many of us are asking—where is the snow?

Even the meteorologists are wondering what’s up. If you're looking for evidence of a snowless winter just look no further than the stockpile surplus of road salt PennDOT has stored at sheds all over the state. They’ve only used 38 percent of their supplies so far this season.

At the Oaks Ice Center, even hockey moms are looking for a snow day.

“I would like eight inches, just for two or three days where the kids can be home to play," Tara Bilotta told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

It's not looking good for this winter if you're a snow lover.

"If you haven’t had a lot of snow yet and you only have a couple more weeks in February, anything that falls in March is going to melt," FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr said.

