Winter weather on the way; advisories issued ahead of Saturday snow

Just days after several inches of snow blanketed the Delaware Valley, more winter weather is headed our way.

FOX 29's Weather Authority says two more winter systems have formed this week, but only one will leave any impact.

Snowstorm Timeline

The first system will zip through the region Thursday night, with flurries possible north of Philadelphia.

Most of Friday will see dry and blustery conditions with plenty of sunshine. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of Friday night's weather. The entire Delaware Valley is under the advisory. In addition, Wind Advisories have been issued for the Poconos.

The snow arrives in the Philly suburbs Friday night around 11 and will continue through about 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday will be cold, but sunny. Winds will also pick up by late Saturday afternoon.

Potential Snowfall

Although everyone will see some snow on Saturday, the clipper system does not have a lot of moisture to work with. Projected snow fall is only 1 to 3 inches from northern Pennsylvania, all the way to South Jersey and southern Delaware.

However, the Poconos may only see a coating to one inch, while Wilmington and southern Delaware, Cape May and Atlantic counties could see 2 to 3 inches and some 4 inch snowfalls before it wraps up.

A far cry from Tuesday's storm that ranged from more than a foot of snow in the Poconos to just a coating for most of South Jersey.

Snow Impacts

It doesn't take much snow to make a mess, so expect to see slick roads early Saturday morning, if you are out and about.

The snow will be a light and fluffy variety, perfect to head out bright and early with the kids to find that perfect sledding hill.

Winter Weather

Don't let the sun fool you, once the system vacates the coast. Winds will pick up late Saturday morning and temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s. It will be a cold and blustery day.

Sunshine remains strong Sunday and winds will drop, but it will still be cold, with temps only reaching the lower 40s.