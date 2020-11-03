Check 2020 General Election results for Delaware

Polls have now closed in Delaware, the home state of presidential hopeful and democratic challenger Joe Biden.



Tens of thousands of Delawareans already took advantage of a universal voting-by-mail law authorized under emergency powers invoked by the Democrat-controlled legislature because of the coronavirus.

Joe Biden has won Delaware along with New Jersey, FOX News projected shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Night.

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 ELECTION

Democratic Gov. John Carney will lead Delaware four more years after winning re-election over Republican challenger Julianne Murray on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects.

Delawareans have trusted Carney, who worked under Biden in the 1980s, to lead them through the coronavirus pandemic. Murray, however, has argued his virus restrictions have trampled constitutional rights.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons will hold onto the Delaware Senate seat once held by Joe Biden after fending off a challenge from GOP newcomer Lauren Witzke, the Associated Press projects.

Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.

As is the case in many states this Election Day, results are expected to lag. Although counting was already under way entering Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report