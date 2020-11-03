Check 2020 General Election results for Pennsylvania

Polls are now closed in Pennsylvania and the counting of ballots is already underway in the hotly contested battleground state.



Despite long lines, blustery weather, and a pandemic that reached a new milestone on Tuesday, voters in southeast Pennsylvania packed the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to choosing between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Pennsylvanians also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly, and a trio of statewide offices — attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer.



In our area, 10 U.S. House seats are also up for grabs. Among those seeking re-election is Brian Fitzpatrick, in the state's Bucks County-based first district. Fitzpatrick is one of just three House Republicans in the entire country running for reelection in a district Trump lost during 2016′s presidential contest.

Philadelphia voters had the opportunity to vote on a number of criminal justice reforms including a controversial stop-and-frisk amendment, and an amendment regarding the Citizens Police Oversight Commission.



Pennsylvania was given the green light to start the arduous process of tallying ballots at 7 a.m. Poll workers at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia have been sorting through thousands of ballots ever since.



With such an extraordinary in-person turnout on Tuesday to pair with an overflow of mail-in ballots, Committee of Seventy member Pat Christmas told FOX 29 that it will likely take several days to collect results.



"We're going to have to wait a day or two or three to get most of the count done," Christmas said. "We are not going to have the results election night, this is going to be election week, we might have to wait until Friday possibly longer to have the ultimate results."

PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION RESULTS:

