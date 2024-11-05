Live Results: Harris wins New Jersey, Andy Kim claims U.S. Senate seat, AP calls

The Brief Voters in New Jersey cast their ballot for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races on Tuesday. Kamala Harris wins New Jersey moments after polls close: AP Congressman Andy Kim won New Jersey's U.S. Senate race over political newcomer Curtis Bashaw. New Jersey has a dozen U.S. House seats up for grabs, including races in local congressional districts that feature New Jersey political figureheads like Donald Norcross and Jeff Van Drew.



Votes are being counted in the presidential race in the democratic stronghold of New Jersey as well as several other key races that could impact the balance of power in Washington.

The Associated Press quickly tallied two democratic wins in New Jersey, calling the presidential race for Harris and the U.S. Senate seat for Andy Kim. The Garden State has not elected a republican in a presidential race since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

A dozen U.S. House seats are up for grabs in New Jersey, including local elections that feature New Jersey political figureheads Donald Norcross (D) and Jeff Van Drew (R). Norcross is trying to maintain the democratic stranglehold on New Jersey's 1st district, a pocket of the state just outside of Philadelphia that hasn't elected a republican since 1986, according to 270towin.com . Van Drew, the incumbent in the 2nd District, is campaigning to keep his portion of South Jersey red.

Although historically skewed, there has been more political parity in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District. Kim helped pull the district, which stretches across a portion of South Jersey, to the left in the last three elections, but his senate bid means two fresh faces – Herbert C. Conway Jr. (D) and Rajesh Mohan (R) – will compete for the seat.

Kamala Harris is the projected winner in New Jersey over former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

Democrat Andy Kim has won the race to fill Bob Menendez’s open U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey, according to the Associated Press.

The three-term congressman defeated his Republican opponent Curtis Bashaw, a first-time candidate and hotel developer who hoped to claim a New Jersey Senate victory for his party for the first time in more than 50 years.

Both candidates were vying to replace former Sen. Menendez, who resigned in August after he was convicted on federal bribery charges.

Kim declared his candidacy a day after Menendez’s indictment last year, saying it was time for the state to turn the page on the longtime legislator.

Battling in what became one of the most closely watched contests in the 2024 election, Kim and Bashaw clashed over abortion and immigration, coming face-to-face in a heated debate last month.

