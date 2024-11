The Brief Kamala Harris is the projected winner of Delaware. The win will add three electoral college votes to Harris’s tally. The First State has voted gone to the Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.



Kamala Harris is the projected winner of Delaware in the 2024 presidential election, the associated press reports.

Harris will add three electoral college votes to her total, and become the ninth straight Democrat to win a presidential election in Delaware.

With Harris as his running mate, President Joe Biden won his home state over Donald Trump in 2020 with 58% of the vote.

