Philadelphia weather: Rain for Friday as cooler temperatures return

The Brief After a gorgeous Thursday, rain is moving back into the forecast. Friday will be a bit unsettled and the drop in temperature will be a surprise for many.



After a short stretch of lovely days, rain is moving back into the region and bringing a noticeable change in temperature.

What we know:

The Delaware Valley experienced a gorgeous Thursday with sunny skies and warm temps, but change is on the way for Friday.

Rain is moving back into the region beginning Thursday night and stretching into Friday evening.

Along with the rain, Friday’s temperatures may surprise you after the stretch of warm days we have experienced.

The good news is Mother’s Day weekend looks like a great time to get together with your mom and spend some time outside together.

Timeline:

Rain begins Thursday night and will come in rounds of rain throughout the day Friday. There will likely be showers throughout the morning and again in the afternoon. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder.

We do still need the rain as we are still catching up from the drought we experienced last fall, and we may receive up to an inch of precipitation.

Friday will also be noticeably be about 10 degrees cooler throughout the day, with temps dropping into the 50s around dinnertime. Overnight lows into Saturday could be in the low 50s, with a breeze. It will feel chilly, for sure.

What's next:

Saturday and Sunday should be beautiful days, under partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s Saturday and right around 80 for Mom.

Monday will also be lovely. The next chance for rain could be Tuesday.