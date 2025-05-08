NJ parents charged with murder of 3-month-old daughter
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A baby girl became the victim of a homicide in Ocean County this week, and now her parents are being charged in connection with her death.
What we know:
Officers were called to a home on Pinehurst Drive in Lakewood for reports of a 3-month-old girl having trouble breathing on Monday.
They arrived to find the infant unresponsive, and rushed her to a local hospital, where she died the next day.
Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, causing fracturing and subdural hematoma, according to a medical examiner, who said the manner of death was homicide.
On Wednesday, the baby's parents, 36-year-old Ruben Santiago and 28-year-old Caitlin Gibson, were arrested and charged with murder.
What's next:
Both Santiago and Gibson are awaiting a detention hearing at Ocean County Jail.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.