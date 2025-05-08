NJ parents charged with murder of 3-month-old daughter

The Brief A 3-month-old girl was killed in Lakewood this week. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head. Both parents were arrested and charged with murder.



A baby girl became the victim of a homicide in Ocean County this week, and now her parents are being charged in connection with her death.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home on Pinehurst Drive in Lakewood for reports of a 3-month-old girl having trouble breathing on Monday.

They arrived to find the infant unresponsive, and rushed her to a local hospital, where she died the next day.

Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, causing fracturing and subdural hematoma, according to a medical examiner, who said the manner of death was homicide.

On Wednesday, the baby's parents, 36-year-old Ruben Santiago and 28-year-old Caitlin Gibson, were arrested and charged with murder.

What's next:

Both Santiago and Gibson are awaiting a detention hearing at Ocean County Jail.