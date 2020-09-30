Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Delaware

article

On Nov. 3, voters will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the next president, as well as the state's governor. Voters will also decide who will fill a U.S. House seat and a U.S. Senate seat.

Residents of former Vice President Joe Biden's home state will be choosing between the University of Delaware alumnus and incumbent President Donald Trump. Delaware and its three electoral votes went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. John Carney will be facing off with a political newcomer in Julianne Murray in the race for governor.

Sen.Chris Coons is also up for re-election and faces a challenge from another political newcomer and firebrand Lauren Witzke after she defeated her party's endorsed candidate in the primary.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day:

Important Dates

Oct. 10 – Voter registration deadline

Oct. 30 – Mail/Absentee ballot request deadline

Nov. 3 – Election Day

To register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot, CLICK HERE.

In-Person/Mail-In Voting

Polls in Delaware are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Registered voters can request absentee or vote-by-mail ballots on the state's elections website.

Vote-by-mail ballots may be sent to voters beginning 30 days prior to the election and will continue to be mailed through October 30.

Mailed ballots may be mailed back or dropped off at your county election office, where secure drop boxes are available. Ballots MAY NOT be dropped off at polling places in Delaware.

You can find a secure ballot drop box location, here.

Statewide Races

President of the United States

Donald Trump , Republican Party (incumbent)

Joseph Biden , Democratic Party

Howie Hawkins, Green Party

Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian Party

U.S. House Delaware At-Large District:

Lisa Blunt Rochester, Democratic Party (incumbent)

Lee Murphy, Republican Party

Catherine Purcell, Independent Party

David Rogers, Libertarian Party

U.S. Senator

Chris Coons, Democratic Party (incumbent)

Lauren Witzke, Republican Party

Mark Turley, Independent Party

Nadine Frost, Libertarian Party

Governor of Delaware

John Carney Jr. , Democratic Party (incumbent)

Julianne Murray, Republican Party

Kathy DeMatteis, Independent Party

John Machurek, Libertarian Party

Lieutenant Governor of Delaware

Bethany Hall-Long, Democratic Party (incumbent)

Donyale Hall, Republican Party

Delaware Insurance Commissioner

Trinidad Navarro, Democratic Party (incumbent)

Julia Pillsbury, Republican Party

You can find out more about any of the candidates listed above at Ballotpedia.org.

___

