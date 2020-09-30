Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Delaware
DOVER, Del. - On Nov. 3, voters will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the next president, as well as the state's governor. Voters will also decide who will fill a U.S. House seat and a U.S. Senate seat.
Residents of former Vice President Joe Biden's home state will be choosing between the University of Delaware alumnus and incumbent President Donald Trump. Delaware and its three electoral votes went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. John Carney will be facing off with a political newcomer in Julianne Murray in the race for governor.
FULL COVERAGE: 2020 ELECTION
Sen.Chris Coons is also up for re-election and faces a challenge from another political newcomer and firebrand Lauren Witzke after she defeated her party's endorsed candidate in the primary.
Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day:
Advertisement
Important Dates
- Oct. 10 – Voter registration deadline
- Oct. 30 – Mail/Absentee ballot request deadline
- Nov. 3 – Election Day
To register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot, CLICK HERE.
In-Person/Mail-In Voting
Polls in Delaware are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Registered voters can request absentee or vote-by-mail ballots on the state's elections website.
Vote-by-mail ballots may be sent to voters beginning 30 days prior to the election and will continue to be mailed through October 30.
Mailed ballots may be mailed back or dropped off at your county election office, where secure drop boxes are available. Ballots MAY NOT be dropped off at polling places in Delaware.
You can find a secure ballot drop box location, here.
Statewide Races
President of the United States
- Donald Trump, Republican Party (incumbent)
- Joseph Biden, Democratic Party
- Howie Hawkins, Green Party
- Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian Party
U.S. House Delaware At-Large District:
- Lisa Blunt Rochester, Democratic Party (incumbent)
- Lee Murphy, Republican Party
- Catherine Purcell, Independent Party
- David Rogers, Libertarian Party
U.S. Senator
- Chris Coons, Democratic Party (incumbent)
- Lauren Witzke, Republican Party
- Mark Turley, Independent Party
- Nadine Frost, Libertarian Party
Governor of Delaware
- John Carney Jr., Democratic Party (incumbent)
- Julianne Murray, Republican Party
- Kathy DeMatteis, Independent Party
- John Machurek, Libertarian Party
Lieutenant Governor of Delaware
- Bethany Hall-Long, Democratic Party (incumbent)
- Donyale Hall, Republican Party
Delaware Insurance Commissioner
- Trinidad Navarro, Democratic Party (incumbent)
- Julia Pillsbury, Republican Party
You can find out more about any of the candidates listed above at Ballotpedia.org.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!