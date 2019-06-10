Local Instagram influencer with 100,000 followers shares tips

For so many people, social media is the go-to source for information. Many check their phones before they ever even get out of bed.

Ever wonder why some posts do so much better than others? So do we.

Iesha Vincent visited "Good Day Philadelphia" on Monday morning to give a us all a lesson.

The mom-to-be works full-time as a language arts teacher at Muhlenberg High School in Reading, Pa.

But part-time she earns money as an Instagram influencer with more than 100,000 and her own website, https://livinglesh.com/.

One of her tips for success: Engage with followers, don't obsess over numbers and be yourself.

For more of her tips, watch the video from "Good Day Philadelphia" above!