Riptide dangers: How to 'break the grip of the rip'

Strong riptides have sadly resulted in the deaths of several people in our area.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a swimmer who went missing off the coast of Ocean City, N.J.

That man, Jabed Ikbal, disappeared after he went into the ocean Sunday night to help three family members who were having trouble swimming. His family is now hailing him as a hero.

This incident follows the tragic death of Jalan Alston. The 18-year-old New York man also being called a hero after he saved his two friends from the rough waters of Ventnor.

Margate first responders were at the scene when his body was discovered on Saturday.

So, what do we need to know about the riptides before we get into the water? Joining "Good Day Philadelphia" on Tuesday morning was Margate Beach Patrol Captain Chuck LaBarre, along with some of his life guards to demonstrate a rescue.

Advertisement

What's the first thing you need to do if you're caught in a rip current?

"Don't panic," LaBarre said. "Try to keep yourself afloat, relax, understand that you're in a rip current, and the rp current is going to bring you out, it's never going to pull you down. It's just going to pull you out, it's just a current, as the term is... At some point it's going to subside, usually outside the waves breaking. And then you should swim parallel to the shore."

At that point, if there are people on the beach, get your arms up and wave them to inform someone. If you're on the beach and see that, notify the life guard or dial 9-1-1 to get the emergency services started.

You can hear more of LaBarre's tips in the videoplayer above.

We've also included some more information on recognizing rip currents from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's "Ocean Today" page below.