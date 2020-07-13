Man who drowned while rescuing 2 friends off NJ coast identified as recent high school grad

A New York City man drowned while helping two friends who were struggling in rough waters off the southern New Jersey coast.

Authorities say the body of 18-year-old Jalan Alston was found around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in waters off Atlantic City.

The discovery came a day after the Brooklyn man had vanished while swimming at a beach in nearby Ventnor.

Alston, who had recently graduated from high school, was swimming with two friends when the pair began to struggle in the rough waters Friday night.

Alston was able to help push them toward shore but soon disappeared under the water.

One of those friends has since created a GoFundMe account to raise money for his family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.