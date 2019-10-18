Kill it, squash it, smash it … post it?

By now, we are well aware of the destructive nature of the spotted lanternflies. They need to go.

A local father and his two sons came up with an app to get the public involved.

It's called "Squishr."

Brad Line, of Villanova, was live in our "Good Day Philadelphia" studio Thursday morning with his sons, 13-year-old Greyson and 7-year-old Nolan.

The name of the app is pretty self-explanatory, but they explained how it works. Basically, Squishr lets users record the date, time, location and number of insects they've killed and upload photos.

The app is free to download but only available right now in the Apple iTunes store. It's not yet in the Google Play app store for Androids.