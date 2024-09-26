$1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ remains unclaimed as deadline looms

Time is running out for one lucky New Jersey winner to cash in on their billion-dollar prize!

A Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.13 billion has yet to be claimed six months after the March 26 drawing.

The sole winning ticket was sold at Shoprite Liquor at 2200 Route 66 in Neptune Township.

Winning numbers: 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38

Gold Mega Ball number: 4

Multiplier number: 2

The winner, who can remain anonymous, has just six more months to file a claim. The ticket will expire on March 26, 2025!