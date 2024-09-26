$1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ remains unclaimed as deadline looms
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J, - Time is running out for one lucky New Jersey winner to cash in on their billion-dollar prize!
A Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.13 billion has yet to be claimed six months after the March 26 drawing.
The sole winning ticket was sold at Shoprite Liquor at 2200 Route 66 in Neptune Township.
- Winning numbers: 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38
- Gold Mega Ball number: 4
- Multiplier number: 2
The winner, who can remain anonymous, has just six more months to file a claim. The ticket will expire on March 26, 2025!