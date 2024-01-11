Expand / Collapse search
1 arrested in 2022 Kensington mass shooting; second suspect identified: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The crime scene at 800 Allegheny Avenue in November 2022, after nine people were shot.

KENSINGTON - After a November 2022 mass shooting in Kensington, Philadelphia Police announce the arrest of one man in connection with the shooting, while also identifying a juvenile, already in custody, they believe is tied to the shooting.

25-year-old Michael Smith-Davis was arrested Thursday after an intensive investigation, authorities said. He is facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, VUFA and criminal conspiracy.

Officials say an arrest warrant was issued for the second suspect, who is in custody on an unrelated charge. Police are not releasing that person’s name, since that person is a juvenile and has not officially been charged in the November 2022 shooting.

The turmoil began Saturday, November 5, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m., near the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue. The investigation showed the nine victims were customers of businesses throughout the block.

Gunshots rang out in the night and the nine victims found shelter inside a bar at 800 East Allegheny, as they realized they had been shot. Officers arriving on the scene found the victims inside the bar, authorities described the chaos of the night.

The victims were each rushed to Temple University Hospital, where five of the victims were listed in stable condition and four were deemed critical.

Officials said the victims ranged in age from 23 to 49 and were a mix of men and women who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police thought it may have been a targeted shooting. At least 40 pieces of ballistic evidence were found at the scene.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.