1 cat dead, another injured after being shot in Bucks County; SPCA offers $2,500 reward
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local animal rescue is asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for a heinous act of animal cruelty that ended in tragedy.
Two cats were shot in Falls Township last week, according to the Bucks County SPCA.
One cat, named Tootsie, was found dead. A second cat, Jackie, had to have her eye removed.
She underwent emergency surgery, but still has a projectile lodged in her brain.
A $2,500 reward is being offered by the Bucks County SPCA for information leading to an arrest.
"Please spread the word to help us find justice for Tootsie and Jackie."