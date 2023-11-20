Husky puppies, mom rescued from horrifying abandoned house in Philadelphia

article

A local shelter says they never expected to find more than a dozen dogs during a recent call, especially not in such disturbing conditions.

Puppies less than 2 weeks old, their mom and dad, teenage puppies and a pitbull mix were all found inside an abandoned Philadelphia Housing Authority house this weekend.

ACCT Philly says the mom was "terrified and desperate to protect" her babies as they tried to survive in a house filled with feces and trash with rusted cages stacked on top of each other.

All the dogs were brought back to the shelter, despite their kennels already being full.

"As the only open intake animal shelter in Philadelphia, we can’t turn away cases like this simply due to space," ACCT Philly said.

The shelter says the mom and her newborns have found a rescue, but the other dogs still need a place to call home.

To apply to be a foster, or to volunteer at the shelter, visit their website.