Firefighter injured as 2 residents, dog rescued from house fire in Cherry Hill: officials
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Fire crews were called to a house in South Jersey as flames erupted overnight.
Officials say two residents and their dog had to be rescued from their home on Patridge Court in Cherry Hill.
One firefighter was injured battling the blaze, which took an hour to get under control.
They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.