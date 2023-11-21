Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter injured as 2 residents, dog rescued from house fire in Cherry Hill: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Fire crews battled a blaze in Cherry Hill that left one firefighter injured, and two residents rescued.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Fire crews were called to a house in South Jersey as flames erupted overnight.

Officials say two residents and their dog had to be rescued from their home on Patridge Court in Cherry Hill.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze, which took an hour to get under control.

They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.