Pennsylvania man charged after failed attempt to abduct, murder estranged wife: DA

Authorities shared chilling details about a Pennsylvania man accused of stalking and violently attempting to abduct his estranged wife in a parking lot last weekend.

Investigators say 52-year-old Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr. stabbed his former wife several times in the leg in the parking lot of a King of Prussia Walmart on Sunday.

Officers from the Upper Merion Police Department were called to the parking lot on North Gulph Road for reports of a domestic assault and arrested Kay-Conway.

A "large metal pick" was found in Kay-Conway's sweatshirt pocket along with plastic zip ties in the shape of handcuffs, according to the district attorney's office.

Police said a "piercing tool" with the victim's name written on it was among several disturbing items found inside a duffle bag recovered from Kay-Conway's truck.

A Court Order that was issued against Kay-Conway in late October for violating the victim's Protection From Abuse order against him was also found in the truck with a chilling message scribbled at the bottom, according to police.

Investigators found a two-page note addressed to Kay-Conway's brother that outlined how he stalked the victim and planned to rape and kill her around Thanksgiving.

Police later learned that Kay-Conway placed a tracking device on the victim's vehicle and followed her to the Walmart parking lot where he attempted to abduct her.

"The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when she leaves her abuser," Distict Attorney Kevin Steele said. "This case demonstrates just how dangerous domestic violence is, including stalking behavior."

Kay-Conway has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, stalking and a number of other serious crimes. He was denied bail and taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility where he will remain until a preliminary hearing in December.