1 child remains hospitalized after car plows through daycare classroom in Upper Southampton Township

Authorities say one of the four children who were hurt when a car plowed through a daycare classroom Upper Southampton Township remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Three other children who were transported to Abinton Hospital have been released. A fifth child, who was not among the orginally reported total, was also treated and released.

Emergency crews responded to the Children of America Childcare Center on Thursday afternoon after a black BMW driven by a Philadelphia woman crashed through a classroom.

The crash happened during nap time when 17 children, all under the age of four, were in the classroom.

"It was very scary especially anytime you see a school surrounded by police cars," Matt Sandler said. "in this day and age you don't know what's going on, you fear the worst."

The Bucks County District Attorney's office says the driver was a delivery driver from Philadelphia and her car was the only moving vehicle in the parking lot at the time of the crash.

She is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains underway.

The school will be closed for the next several days as crews work to clean up the crash site.

