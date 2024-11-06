1 dead, 1 critical in shootings across Philadelphia, police say

article

Gun violence has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man as a search for his killer is launched.

The gunfire broke out on a busy street in Northeast Philadelphia just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, on the 2100 block of Tyson Avenue, officials said.

Someone pulled a gun in broad daylight, shooting the victim multiple times in his neck and chest.

Police rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died.

Investigators say a gun was recovered at the scene, while they work to determine who shot the man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This shooting follows on the heels of another scene of violence on the 4500 block of North 19th Street, Wednesday morning, just before 11, according to authorities.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times at that scene, and he was rushed by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed as critical but stable.

