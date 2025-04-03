Teen accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old on SEPTA bus captured in Norristown

The Brief U.S. Marshals have captured accused teen murder suspect Zayki Davis in Norristown on Thursday. It's alleged that Davis fatally shot 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield during a fight aboard a SEPTA bus in March. Police identified Davis as the suspected shooter in surveillance video shared days after the murder.



Federal agents have captured a teenage murder suspect accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy during a fight aboard a SEPTA bus last month.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports 17-year-old Zayki Davis was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Norristown, about 45 minutes outside of Philadelphia.

What we know:

Authorities have arrested 17-year-old Zayki Davis who is accused of fatally shooting Zahkir Whitfield during an argument-turned-shooting aboard a SEPTA bus.

Investigators say on Mar. 22 Davis and Whitfield were among 5-6 juveniles who were involved in an altercation at the back of the Route 15 bus in West Philly.

It's believed that when the bus stopped, one of the juveniles got off and fired a shot into the bus that fatally hit the Upper Darby High School student in the chest.

Investigators previously released surveillance video from inside the SEPTA bus and identified Davis as the suspected shooter.

The Philadelphia Police Department also extended a $20k reward for information that lead to an arrest and conviction.