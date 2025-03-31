Parents speak out after 20 Chester Community Charter School workers charged in child abuse case

The Brief 20 Chester Community Charter School workers have been charged in connection with a child abuse case. Authorities say as many as 26 children, from kindergartners to fifth graders, were victims of the alleged abuse. Parents are speaking out as the investigation unfolds.



The Delaware County District Attorney is charging 20 people with abuse-related crimes after an investigation showed widespread "systemic abuse" at the Chester Community Charter School in Chester Township.

The investigation was launched after parents complained that their children feared being placed in ‘holds’ by school staff.

What they're saying:

"My children came to me on several occasions about what was going on with the school where I took pictures of my children’s bruises" said parent Saabriah W., who did not want to give her last name.

This Chester mother didn’t have to read the 84-page criminal complaint below to know what happened to her son.

He’s listed as one of the 26 victims of abuse who were students at the school's West Campus.

She says it was so bad two weeks ago she pulled all of her children out of the school.

"If I can’t see what is going on inside the school now these accusations have been out I want to make sure my children are safe. And this is a way for me to keep my children safe," said Saabriah W.

"You can see them grabbing their hands putting them in front of them to restrain them. Often times you see them using their knew to take them to the ground" said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteheimer.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say surveillance footage in late 2024 showed over 100 incidents of workers at the school abusing children in the K-5 (TAAS) program for students who need emotional support.

The ‘techniques’ used by those nine workers allegedly included the following:

Pinching

Pressure points near their necks

Holding children in restraints

Threatening with ‘shoulder work’

Authorities say more than 100 incidents of abuse and behaviors were captured on surveillance cameras. Several of the workers accused of abuse were found to have been employees of a company called ‘Peak Performers Staffing, LLC which had been co-founded by Jennifer Woodhouse and Emmanuel Gilbert, both of Chester.

Investigators say Woodhouse assured them her staff was trained in safety-care techniques, but investigators later learned that none of the staff had up-to-date and required training.

Nine of the school workers are charged with multiple counts, which include conspiracy, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to report endangering the welfare of a child.

Raymond Harris

Kabree Daniels

Christian Denny

Martin Mincey, Jr.

Harry Woodhouse, Jr

Amaru Mohammed

Leroy Campbell

Adrian Hospedale

Monica Griffin

Eleven others were charged with at least one count of failure to report the endangerment of the welfare of a child.

Daemon Pierce

Don’Neisah King Pierce

Arijah Clements

Cyrus Barlee

Neanne Edmonds

Breshonna Belgrave

Deja Bennett-Allen

Ryan Ridley

Maggie Moloney

Dahkeem Williams

Asia Pena

Officials say all the defendants are classified as mandated reporters of incidents of suspected child abuse under Pennsylvania Law.

"This case is every parents’ nightmare. We send our children to school expecting the adults will keep them safe, not abuse them physically and emotionally." said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. "Our investigation showed some staffers physically abusing children while others sat passively and watched. All the adults charged are equally guilty in failing to protect these children, some as young as 5 years old." Stollsteimer continued.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Chester Community Charter School indicated that three school employees were charged with failing to report the alleged conduct. The rest were 'employees of a certified contractor formerly associated with the school."

"As soon as school administrators learned that there was any possible violation of approved methods, it took swift and decisive action to terminate the contractor. CCCS employees who are alleged to have carried out such practices were also promptly terminated at that time, and any employees who might have had knowledge of the situation were placed on leave, pending further investigation. CCCS has been completely cooperative with local authorities," a statement from the school read in part.

In a press release issued by the DA’s office, investigators say school officials confirmed that any use of a ‘safety hold’ must be reported under state guidelines. School officials confirmed to investigators that no holds were reported by the school during 2024, when many of the abuses were alleged to have taken place.

CCCS sent FOX 29 a press release which breaks down the school's association with Peak Performers Staffing Solutions.

"CCCS relied on Peak Performers Staffing Solutions, a local vendor that represented itself as expert in the field of classroom management and behavior improvement practices, only to find that Peak Performers employees had not completed necessary training, did not have proper knowledge in their field, and were completely unqualified to manage children," the statement begins.

CCCS leaders say they will pursue all necessary legal action against Peak Performer amid the allegations.

"CCCS believes Peak Performers must be held accountable so that it can never victimize other students, teachers or schools," the statement ended.

What's next:

FOX 29 tried to reach out to Peak Partners Staffing.

So far we have not received a statement.

Several of those charged have turned themselves into police.