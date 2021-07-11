1 dead, 1 in custody following two-car crash in Holmesburg, police say

article

Police say one person is in custody following a deadly two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Holmesburg.

According to police, a gray Hyundai was traveling northbound on State Road just after 4 p.m. when it was struck by an oncoming white Chevy.

A 67-year-old woman who was riding in the Hyundai was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where police say she died just after 5 p.m.

Both drivers and an unspecified number of passengers were also taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, according to police. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Police said one person was placed under arrest following the accident. No further information has been provided on the person's involvement in the crash.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter