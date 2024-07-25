Body discovered in Delaware River identified as missing man: police sources

New details have emerged after police say the body of a man in his 40s was found in the Delaware River Thursday.

At around 3:30 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to reports of a body in the river at Linden and Delaware Avenues.

Upon arrival, the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit recovered the body of a Black man in his 40s.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the man found in the Delaware River had cords tied around both wrists, prompting homicide detectives to take over the case.

Due to reports of a 42-year-old missing man Wednesday, police sources say they were able to quickly identify the man as Darnell Dogan.

Photo of Darnell Dogan, 42, provided by family

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.