Who would replace Gov. Josh Shapiro if he becomes Kamala Harris' vice president?

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is believed to be among a handful of candidates being considered to join Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

Shapiro, 51, has served as the state's governor for just over a year after he defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

His career in Pennsylvania politics includes serving in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for eight years and the commonwealth's attorney general for six.

Shapiro's next step in politics could take him to the White House, if he joins Kamala Harris's campaign to succeed Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket.

While Harris herself still needs to get the official nomination, Shapiro is rumored to highlight the shortlist of candidates to run as her vice president.

Who would become Pennsylvania governor?

If Harris chooses Shapiro to be her running mate, Shapiro could continue to serve as Pennsylvania's governor. If the duo defeats Donald Trump and JD Vance in the November election, Shapiro will have to resign as governor.

If that should happen, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis would be elevated to the position and become the state's first Black governor.

All but five states treat the lieutenant governor as first in line if the acting governor dies, resigns or is impeached.

Who is Austin Davis?

Austin Davis is the youngest lieutenant governor in the country and the first Black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania's history.

Prior to joining Shapiro's administration, Davis served for four years in Pennsylvania's House of Representatives from the state's 35th district.

A native of McKeesport, Davis attended the University of Pittsburgh and earned a bachelors degree in political science.

Davis, 34, married Blayre Holmes in 2017 and the couple welcomed their first child last year.

How likely is Shapiro to become Harris's running mate?

A recent poll in Pennsylvania found that Shapiro could help Harris beat Trump and Vance, with 47 percent of voters saying they would vote for Harris if she ran alongside Shapiro. Meanwhile, Trump and Vance received 46 percent of the votes.

Shapiro has yet to comment on any speculation, but the governor did highlight some similarities he shares with Harris.

"I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades — we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results," Shapiro said in his endorsement.