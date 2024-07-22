Former Philly police officer sentenced in shooting death of 12-year-old boy

Edsaul Mendoza, the former Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in 2022, has been sentenced.

Mendoza was ordered to serve eight to 20 years in prison.

The ex-officer pleaded guilty back in April 2024 to murder in the death of 12-year-old Thomas ‘TJ’ Siderio in South Philadelphia. Mendoza also pleaded guilty to possession of an instrument of crime as part of a plea deal with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

According to officials, in March 2022, four plain-clothed officers approached Siderio and a friend while on patrol. That's when police say TJ fired a gun at the unmarked patrol car.

Former officer Mendoza then chased the tween and fired two shots after Siderio had dropped his weapon.

Mendoza, a five-year veteran of the force, was fired a week after the shooting by then-Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who said his conduct violated department policy.