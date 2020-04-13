1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting inside Kensington home

article

Police are investigating following a deadly triple shooting in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on the 3600 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police said responding officers gained entry to the property and observed blood on the floor. In the next room, officers found a 58-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and torso. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

A 52-year-old man was discovered on the second floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Also located on the second floor was an unresponsive 28-year-old man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

