2 dead, 6 injured in rash of daytime shootings across Philadelphia

A rash of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday left at least two people dead and six others injured.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to four different shootings in different parts of the city between 3:40 p.m. and 4:50 p.m.

Authorities say a 40-year-old man in Overbrook suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the foot and was brought to the hospital by responding officers.

A short time later, officers in North Philadelphia were called to the 1800 block of Ringgold Street where police say a 31-year-old man died after being shot in the head.

In the city's Kensington neighborhood, police say a 27-year-old man was critically injured after he was shot at least 5 times around 4:30 p.m.

The afternoon spate of gunfire reached a head in West Philadelphia where police say four men were shot by a lone gunman while sitting on a street corner.

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot six times, including once in the face and torso. He was brought to Lankenau Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Two men, ages 60 and 33, were taken by police to the hospital in stable condition. A 55-year-old man who was shot twice in the groin and later died from his injuries, police said.

According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 350 homicides in the city so far this year. That number is currently outpacing a historically bloody 2021 during which 562 people were killed in Philadelphia.