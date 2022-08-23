Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot

Police released video of a shooting that erupted when an alleged catalytic converter theft was interrupted by one brave man.

It all began when four men were reportedly in the caught of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street in East Germantown last week.

The van's owner, who is also the block captain, was shot in the chest after confronting and chasing the suspects as they fled.

Video from the scene appears to show the suspects wearing Halloween masks with the alleged shooter brandishing a semi-automatic gun with a laser sight.

Police say two of the suspects were last seen in a silver sedan, while the other two fled on foot.