Police: Man, 31, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was killed in a Tuesday evening shooting in North Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street just after 4 for reports of a shooting.
Police say a 31-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting .
Investigators have not said what sparked the gunfire.