Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man, 31, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was killed in a Tuesday evening shooting in North Philadelphia. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street just after 4 for reports of a shooting. 

Police say a 31-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting . 

Investigators have not said what sparked the gunfire.