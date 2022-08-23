Police: Man, 31, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a man was killed in a Tuesday evening shooting in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street just after 4 for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 31-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting .

Investigators have not said what sparked the gunfire.